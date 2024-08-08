Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal wins gold medal in women's marathon at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal won the gold medal in the women's 10-kilometer marathon swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Van Rouwendaal, who had previously won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, completed the marathon in the River Seine with a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 34.2 seconds. Her remarkable performance earned her the top spot on the podium, surpassing Australia’s Moesha Johnson, who took the silver medal by finishing just 5.5 seconds behind her.



Italy’s Ginevra Taddeucci secured the bronze medal, completing the race in third place. Van Rouwendaal's victory in Paris marks a historic achievement, as she becomes the first athlete to win two Olympic golds in marathon swimming. In addition to her gold medals, she has now accumulated three Olympic medals in this discipline, having also won a silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The marathon swimming event has been part of the Olympics since its introduction at the Beijing 2008 Games. Van Rouwendaal's success further establishes her as a leading figure in the sport, showcasing her dominance and endurance in long-distance swimming.



With the Paris 2024 Olympics set to conclude on Sunday, van Rouwendaal's victory stands out as a significant achievement in the ongoing Games, highlighting her exceptional skill and perseverance in marathon swimming.

