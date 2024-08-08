7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, prompting tsunami alert

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Japan experienced a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which initially reported a magnitude of 6.9 before revising it. The earthquake struck southwestern Miyazaki province at approximately 07:42 GMT, prompting local authorities to issue a tsunami alert for several provinces, including Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita, and Kagoshima.



However, Japan's Meteorological Agency later lifted the tsunami advisory for four of these provinces, leaving only Miyazaki under a continued advisory, as reported by a public broadcaster. The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) off the coast of Miyazaki, registering a lower 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 in southern Nichinan city, according to a Japanese news agency.



In response to the earthquake, authorities temporarily closed Miyazaki airport and suspended bullet train services. Despite the disruption, there were no reported issues at nearby nuclear power plants. Operators confirmed that both the Ikata and Sendai nuclear power plants in Ehime and Kagoshima prefectures experienced no abnormalities.



Footage from the broadcaster showed significant shaking, with vehicles swaying on the road, traffic signals, and utility poles wobbling due to the quake’s intensity. The impact of the earthquake was evident in the region's infrastructure, but there were no immediate reports of severe damage or casualties.

