Qatar Stock Exchange ends Wednesday’s session 0.28 percent higher

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) concluded its trading session on a positive note, with the index experiencing a rise of 27.81 points, equivalent to 0.28 percent, bringing it to a closing value of 10,076.81 points. This increase reflects a generally optimistic sentiment among investors as they engaged in trading activities across various sectors.



During the session, a total of 167,822,265 shares were exchanged, generating a cumulative trading value of QR 372,316,636.817. These transactions were carried out through 13,854 deals, indicating a healthy level of market activity and engagement. The trading volume and transaction count highlight the dynamic nature of the market on this particular day.



Out of the companies listed, 35 saw their share prices rise, while 12 experienced a decline. Meanwhile, three companies saw their share prices remain unchanged from their previous closing levels. This mixed performance among individual stocks contributed to the overall movement of the index, with the gains outweighing the losses.



The market capitalization of the QSE also saw an increase by the end of the trading session, reaching QR 580,993,340,671.550. This was an improvement from the previous session's market capitalization of QR 578,988,348,515.370. The rise in market capitalization underscores a positive shift in the market’s valuation, reflecting investor confidence and the overall health of the stock exchange.

