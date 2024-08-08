Khan Younis faces crisis as Israel destroys water recourses

(MENAFN) The clean water crisis in the Gaza Strip has deepened as rising temperatures exacerbate the hardships faced by the population, particularly as Israel continues its intensified offensive on the region. The situation has become increasingly dire, with Gaza suffering from a severe drinking water shortage caused by the deliberate destruction of water infrastructure, including wells, reservoirs, and water purification facilities, by Israel since October 7 of the previous year. This destruction followed a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.



In Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, the struggle to access clean drinking water has worsened, with over 70 percent of the city's wells destroyed by Israeli forces. The limited purification facilities available are now overwhelmed, highlighting the severe extent of the water crisis. Residents, like 14-year-old Leen Ashur, have shared their daily struggles, noting how their lives have been drastically altered. Instead of going to school, children now wake up early each morning to fetch water, often carrying jugs instead of backpacks.



Ashur’s family situation is particularly challenging, as her father, injured in the attacks, is unable to work, leaving them without a source of income. She expressed her concern that if they cannot obtain free water, they will be forced to buy it, which would add further financial strain on the family. This story reflects the broader desperation felt by many in the region.



Asma Abu Hamid, another resident of Gaza, described the grueling process of obtaining freshwater. She spends long hours each day waiting in line at a purification facility, which she reaches after walking from her tent. Abu Hamid emphasized the overwhelming fatigue and frustration that has set in among the population, stating that they are exhausted and no longer know how to cope with the ongoing crisis. Similarly, Nasim Sammur, a displaced Palestinian child, shared his ordeal, explaining that he must travel long distances and visit the purification station multiple times a day just to secure enough water for his family.

