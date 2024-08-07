Egypt FM, UK Counterpart Discuss Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Sameh Shoukry and UK's Foreign Minister David Lammy, discussed the escalating crises in the Middle East during a phone call on Wednesday.

The conversation, the second between the two officials in a short period, underscored the strong bilateral relationship between Egypt and the UK.

Shoukry briefed Lammy on Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, release hostages and detainees, and deliver humanitarian aid.

He reiterated Cairo's commitment to a two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace in the region. The foreign minister warned of the potential for the conflict to spread to other parts of the Middle East, including Lebanon and the Red Sea.

Lammy expressed gratitude for Egypt's leadership in the region and its efforts to de-escalate tensions. He voiced concern over the situation in Lebanon and stressed the importance of stability there.

The two ministers also discussed the crisis in Sudan. Shoukry outlined Egypt's efforts to facilitate dialogue between Sudanese civil and political forces, including hosting a recent conference in Cairo.

He reiterated Egypt's commitment to a ceasefire and humanitarian aid for the Sudanese people. Lammy expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts and briefed Shoukry on his conversations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.

The ministers agreed to continue close coordination and consultation to address regional challenges and promote stability.