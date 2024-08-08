Two Drug Smugglers Held, 6.65 Kg Heroin Seized In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 8 (IANS) In a breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab have arrested two drug smugglers, including a woman, after recovering 6.65 kg heroin and Rs 6 lakh drug money from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Simran Kaur, alias Indu (38) and Gurjot Singh. Both the accused have a criminal background with accused Simran facing at least 15 criminal cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Prisons Act, etc.

DGP Yadav said the Ferozepur Police had received input that accused Simran and Gurjot had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using a drone from across the border and were on the way to deliver it to someone in their Toyota Innova car.

Acting swiftly, police teams laid a checkpoint at Old Mudki Road and arrested both the accused and seized 6.65 kg heroin along with Rs 6 lakh drug money concealed in the car, he said, while adding police teams have also impounded their vehicle.

The DGP said investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur Saumya Mishra said after working on technical inputs the CIA police team successfully conducted the operation and made the seizure on Wednesday late at night.

The probe is on to identify the Pakistan-based drug smuggler and people to whom the arrested persons were to deliver the drug consignment, she added.

The SSP said the police teams would also initiate the procedure to forfeit the illegally acquired property of the arrested smugglers under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

A case has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the police station in Ghal Khurd in Ferozepur.