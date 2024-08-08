Israel kills 1 staff member from World Central Kitchen in Gaza

(MENAFN) The World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US-based humanitarian aid organization, announced on Thursday that one of its staff members, Nadi Sallout, a Palestinian, was killed in the central Gaza Strip. The incident occurred near the city of Deir al-Balah, although the organization did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of his death. WCK described Sallout as an essential part of their warehouse team in Rafah from the early days of their response and noted his deep commitment to humanitarian work.



According to WCK, Sallout was likely off duty at the time of the incident. This tragic event follows a deadly Israeli airstrike on April 1, which claimed the lives of seven aid workers from the group, including three Britons, an Australian, a Polish national, a US-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian. These deaths have sparked widespread calls for accountability, with many, including WCK founder José Andrés, challenging Israel’s assertion that the strike was a mistake and a case of misidentification.



In late April, WCK's CEO Erin Gore highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and announced the resumption of their aid operations, emphasizing their commitment to providing food and support to those in need. Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive in Gaza, which has drawn significant international condemnation.



Since the conflict escalated in October last year, over 39,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and nearly 91,400 have been injured, according to local health authorities. The ongoing conflict has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins, exacerbated by a severe blockade that has cut off access to essential supplies like food, clean water, and medicine. Israel has been accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to halt its military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.

MENAFN08082024000045015839ID1108532203