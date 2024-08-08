Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali clinches men’s 3,000m steeplechase gold at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali clinched the gold medal in the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase at the Paris 2024 Olympics. El Bakkali, the defending champion, completed the race with a time of 8 minutes and 6.05 seconds. His performance secured his victory, particularly as world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, who was expected to be a strong competitor, fell on the track and did not finish the race. Girma was subsequently taken away by medics.



The silver medal went to Kenneth Rooks of the United States, who finished with a time of 8 minutes and 6.41 seconds. The bronze medal was awarded to Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, who completed the race in 8 minutes and 6.47 seconds. The tight finishes among the top three highlight the intense competition in this event.



Tunisian runner Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui also had a notable performance, finishing in fourth place with a time of 8 minutes and 7.73 seconds. Jhinaoui’s effort set a new national record for Tunisia, underscoring his impressive achievement despite not medaling.



El Bakkali’s victory in Paris continues his legacy as a dominant force in the steeplechase, and the event showcased remarkable performances and close finishes among the world’s best athletes.

