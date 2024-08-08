Japan Earthquake Caught On Camera: Dramatic Videos Capture Strong Tremors After 7.1 Magnitude Quake (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory for the region. The quake, which occurred at 4:42 PM local time, was centered near Miyazaki on Japan's southern island of Kyushu, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Japan Meteorological Agency initially registered the tremor with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9.

In the aftermath of the quake, dramatic videos have surfaced, capturing the intense tremors and its impact on the region. The footage shows people scrambling for cover and objects falling as the tremors shook the area. These videos provide a stark visual representation of the earthquake's power and the immediate aftermath of the seismic activity.

Following the earthquake, a tsunami advisory was issued for the coastal areas of Miyazaki, Kochi, Oita, Kagoshima, and Ehime prefectures. The advisory predicts waves of up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and the nearby island of Shikoku. Residents in the affected areas have been urged to stay away from seashores and avoid attempting to observe the situation due to potential dangers.

Japan, known for its seismic activity, has stringent building regulations designed to withstand powerful earthquakes. With a population of about 125 million, the country experiences around 1,500 earthquakes each year, most of which are minor. However, the impact of each quake can vary based on location and depth.

The latest earthquake follows a tragic incident on New Year's Day when a massive quake resulted in at least 260 deaths. The January 1 earthquake and its aftershocks caused significant damage, including building collapses and infrastructure failures during New Year celebrations.

Japan's most devastating earthquake on record occurred on March 11, 2011, with a magnitude of 9.0. This undersea quake triggered a tsunami that resulted in approximately 18,500 deaths or missing persons and caused a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima plant. The total cost of the 2011 disaster was estimated at 16.9 trillion yen ($112 billion), not including the ongoing decommissioning of the Fukushima facility, which is expected to take decades.