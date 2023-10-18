Azerbaijan To Install Seismic Station In Shusha (PHOTO)


10/18/2023 10:09:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Technical work continues in Azerbaijan's Shusha on the installation of a borehole seismic station presented to the Republican Seismological Service Center of ANAS by the Emergency Management Agency of the Republic of Türkiye (AFAD), Trend reports.

Head of the Seismological Service's International Relations Department Telman Jafarov visited Shusha in this regard.

The drilling of the well where the station will be placed is currently underway. It should be put into operation by the end of this year.

The seismic service envisages the installation of seismic and geophysical stations in Karabakh, as well as in other neighboring regions, and current work in this direction continues.





MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107265049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search