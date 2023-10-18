Azerbaijan To Install Seismic Station In Shusha (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Technical work
continues in Azerbaijan's Shusha on the installation of a borehole
seismic station presented to the Republican Seismological Service
Center of ANAS by the Emergency Management Agency of the Republic
of Türkiye (AFAD), Trend reports.
Head of the Seismological Service's International Relations
Department Telman Jafarov visited Shusha in this regard.
The drilling of the well where the station will be placed is
currently underway. It should be put into operation by the end of
this year.
The seismic service envisages the installation of seismic and
geophysical stations in Karabakh, as well as in other neighboring
regions, and current work in this direction continues.
