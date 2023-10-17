Six Kickboxers From Qatar Win Top Prizes At WUMA Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kickboxers from Qatar have showcased their skills gaining accolades at the World United Martial Arts Federation (WUMA) Kickboxing World Championships held in Argos, Greece where several countries participated to test the skills of their best athletes.

Six kickboxers from M Active Club in Barwa Village won two Gold, three Silver, three Bronze and three fourth places in the championship.

The participants namely, Shilpy Ghose (India), Yagiz Sari (Turkiye), Musbah Mohamed Osman Elyas Mohamed Salih (Sudan), Jonna Dixie Prevendido Cordova (Philippines), nine-year-old Anthony Georges El Khoury (Lebanon) and 14-year-old Devakshi Grace Mukherjee (India) with their Coach Dammika Sujith Gunasiri (Sri Lanka) and parents traveled to Argos, Greece. They competed against athletes from several other nations for the two-day WUMA Kickboxing World Championship held on the September 23.

The WUMA Federation was started by Richard Hopkins (9th Dan) in the year 1989 in the UK with the aim to provide an environment of equal and fair treatment to all. The federation has grown in the UK and internationally. Today it has affiliates in more than 67 countries in the world. WUMA licenses instructors to train students, hold examinations and award certificates and belts.

Coach Dammika Sujith Gunasiri, who received his Black Belt in 1997, is the only director for WUMA in Qatar.

He holds the title of Black Belt 6th Dan in Kickboxing and Black Belt Karate 1 Dan. After earning his black belt, he has had a long career teaching the self-defense art that he is passionate about. He has won several championships and has had numerous students since then. He is currently associated with M Active Club (Barwa Village) which is part of MTM Group. He teaches both individuals and groups.

M Active Club provides individual and group training in multiple disciplines, including Kickboxing, Swimming, Karate, Aikido, Krav Maga, Taekwondo and many others.

