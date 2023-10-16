Myanmar's Treasonous And Traitorous Peace Parade

(MENAFN- Asia Times) To celebrate the eighth anniversary of Myanmar's manifestly moribund Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), the ruling military regime laid on a lavish celebration on October 15 in the gargoyle capitol of Naypyidaw.

VIP attendees included Chinese special envoy Deng Xijun, Indian Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri and Thai Vice Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. The State Administration Council (SAC) junta spared no expense and coup-maker Senior General Min Aung Hlaing even had a peace orb for the visiting dignitaries to marvel at.

Also present was central NCA architect, former general Aung Min, whose speech was upbeat but inwardly he must be dejected at the state of peace in Myanmar. The NCA had eight signatories in 2015 and two more very small ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) acceded three years later.

Yet the lopsided NCA excluded Myanmar's largest armed groups. Missing, too, was deposed and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had little interest in forging lasting peace or the suffering of the nation's ethnic people during her five years in office.

Prominently present on October 15 were the elderly extras of Min Aung Hlaing's monster's ball, the“leaders” of ethnic armed organizations that still pretend the NCA is alive.

Former chairman of the Karen National Union (KNU), nonagenarian General Mutu Say Poe, the bumbling Pa-O official Khun Okkar, who exudes dishonesty like a foul odor, the Lahu, Rakhine and Kayin leaders of micro armed groups, Shan warlord Yawd Serk, leader of the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS), and representatives from other groups such as the All Burma Students Democratic Front (ABSDF).

All of them are long-standing military appeasers who have sat out the post-2021 coup armed conflict even as thousands of civilians have been killed and two million displaced. For all of these“leaders” to attend such a dishonestly stage-managed spectacle after an air strike at a displaced persons camp in Kachin state just several days before, killing 29 civilians, including 13 children, speaks to their lack of morality.

What peace looks like in Kachin state: A handout photo made available by Simsa Kasa Multimedia, a local Kachin media outlet from Laiza, shows debris of the Munglai Hkyet camp for displaced persons after an artillery attack near the town of Laiza in Kachin state, Myanmar October 10, 2023.



At Sunday's event, one installation was the“Pydaungsu Boat”, replete with cardboard cutouts of smiling“ethnic people.” That is precisely how the military regards EAO leaders: as cardboard cutouts to walk the plank of their bootless peace exercise.



The anniversary resembled less a ceremony as a seance, with Lieutenant General Yar Phyae as the medium. Shifted out of the formal leadership of the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee (NSPNC) in the August cabinet reshuffle, Yar Phyae is now honing his war criminal credentials as minister for home affairs.