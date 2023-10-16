At Night, Invaders Shell Ochakiv And Its Coast With Artillery And MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on October 16, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv, in the Mykolaiv region, and its coastline with artillery and MLRS.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Yesterday afternoon, on October 15, at 11:00 a.m., and tonight, on October 16, at 2:54 a.m., the enemy fired artillery and MLRS at the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community and its coast. There were no casualties," Kim said.
Also, yesterday evening, at 8:46 p.m., hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the village of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.
Read also:
Two teens blow up on mine in Mykolaiv
region
In Mykolaiv itself, as well as in the Bashtanka, Pervomaisk and Voznesensk districts, the day and night were relatively calm.
As reported, over the day, Russians launched 10 missiles and 87 air strikes, fired 68 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas.
MENAFN16102023000193011044ID1107246494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.