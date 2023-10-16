Colombian President warns to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

(MENAFN) In response to Israel's decision to cease military sales to Colombia due to his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza, Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned on Sunday that he might consider suspending diplomatic relations with Israel.



"If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we will suspend them. We do not support genocides. The president of Colombia will not be insulted," Petro declared in a post on X.



Israel’s Foreign Ministry representative Lior Haiat stated previously that "by instruction of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the Deputy Director General for Latin America at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Jonathan Peled, summoned the Colombian Ambassador to Israel, Margarita Manjarrez, for a reprimanding conversation following statements made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro."



Haiat denounced Petro's declarations, which were considered as “supportive of Hamas atrocities,” promoting for anti-Semitism as well as jeopardizing the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia.



Petro appealed to Latin America to show honest unity with Colombia as a result of Israel’s “insult” on him as well.



"From the people of Israel, I demand help in…achieving peace in Palestine and the world," he declared. "Colombia, as Bolivar and Narino taught us, is an independent, sovereign and just people.”



After publishing the original post, Petro went on the offensive again, criticizing Israel's choice and emphasizing with an image that "genocides are not supported" in Colombia.



He declared that Colombia would dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza, aiming to secure backing from Egypt. Additionally, he called upon the United Nations to organize a special session of the General Assembly.

