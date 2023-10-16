War Update: About 70 Combat Engagements Occur On Front In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, about 70 military clashes have occurred on the front.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction.

According to the General Staff, Russia launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine's territory, having used the Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. The consequences are yet to be updated.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 10 missile strikes and 87 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 68 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

In particular, the enemy launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region's Hremiach and Halahanivka; the Kharkiv region's Pishchane, Druzheliubivka and Cherneshchyna; the Luhansk region's Nadiia, Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry and Novoliubivka; the Donetsk region's Hryhorivka, Siversk, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Avdiivka, Ocheretyne, Stepove, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka; the Kherson region's Burhunka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Stepanivka, Mykilske and Kherson; the Mykolaiv region's Ivanivka.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled more than 15 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders continue assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the enemy and gaining a foothold within the re-captured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke and Sieverne. More than fifteen enemy attacks were repelled there.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled more than 15 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian attacks were repelled to the north of the Donetsk region's Pryiutyne.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians made four attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne, but had no success.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying Russian logistics depots and successfully attacking the enemy's rear lines.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 15 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and one strike on an enemy surface-to-air missile system.

Ukrainian missile units hit two enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, two air defense systems and five artillery systems.

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors destroyed Russia's Mi-8 helicopter.