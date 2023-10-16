Ambassador Markarova Hands Hero Of Ukraine Award To Son Of Prof. Kindzelsky Who Saved Chornobyl Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, handed the Hero of Ukraine award, conferred posthumously on Professor Leonid Kindzelskyi, to his son Andrii on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed off the relevant decree, awarding the hero radiologist for outstanding services to the Ukrainian state in the development of medical science, development and implementation of tools to diagnose and treat acute radiation sickness, Ukrinform reports with reference to Markarova's Facebook posting.































According to the ambassador, Professor Kindzelskyi is well known by Chornobyl residents, fellow doctors and researchers both in Ukraine and abroad. He was the chief radiologist with the Ministry of Health of the Ukrainian SSR in 1978–1986 and in the aftermath of the Chornobyl NPP incident, "did everything possible and impossible to save the lives of as many people as possible who were affected by this terrible disaster."

Ukraine's intel chief confirms three attempts to liberate Zaporizhzhia

Markarova explained that thanks to his unique method of treatment, of all radiation sickness patients who were treated in Kyiv, only one died. At the same time, almost all of those who underwent treatment in Moscow succumbed to their illness. "However, instead of gratitude, the Soviet authorities forbade Leonid Kindzelsky to continue treating patients in line with his method, and dismissed him from the post of chief radiologist," she said.

Due to significant exposure, Kindzelsky was ill for years but continued his active work. He passed away on April 19, 1999.

On December 14, 2021, President Zelensky conferred on Prof. Kindzelsky the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously).

The award was intended to be handed to the professor's son much earlier but the event was postponed due to Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It is very important that justice for the outstanding Ukrainian Leonid Kindzelsky has been restored, and his merits have been honored by the Ukrainian state," Markarova said.