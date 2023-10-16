Ukraine Continues To Take Care Of Residents Of Cities And Villages Being Hit By Russia - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite daily shelling, Ukraine and ordinary Ukrainians continue to take care of the residents of cities and villages located in the regions bordering Russia and along the front line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address on Sunday, October 15, Ukrinform reports.

"Every day our cities, villages in the regions bordering Russia and along the front line are subjected to terrorist attacks by the occupier. And every day, our people receive help there, which is very important. No matter what happens, Ukrainians take care of each other, and the state remains functional. Ukraine cannot be defeated because our people cannot be defeated," Zelensky said.

He called on Ukrainians to support and thank everyone who works for the sake of people, who protects lives - rescuers, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police officers, utility workers, power engineers.

"Those without whom there would be no normal life. Everyone is important. Everyone deserves gratitude," Zelensky said.