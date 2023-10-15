Doha To House Universal Postal Union's Regional Office

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant development that bolsters regional postal collaboration, the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced that Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, along with Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Masahiko Metoki, have signed an agreement to set up the UPU's regional office in Doha. This strategic move reinforces Qatar's commitment to elevating global postal services.

Following the signing ceremony, Eng. Ahmed Abdullah Al Muslimani, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority, and Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU, jointly opened the regional office in Doha, in the presence of Faleh Al Naemi, Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post (Q-Post) and high-level representatives from CRA and Q-Post.

The announcement is especially timely given Qatar's recent initiation of a new postal services law, designed to regulate the sector and foster competition. The UPU's Doha office will play a pivotal role in supervising activities across multiple countries and steering the region towards achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai stated,“The UPU's regional presence in Doha symbolizes Qatar's intent to pioneer advancements in the postal sector, both regionally and globally. Our aspiration is to synchronize regional postal agendas with the UPU's broader vision.”

Qatar, with its state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and efficient logistical services, stands poised to extend unparalleled support to this new regional office.

Furthermore, its strategic location optimises the exchange of knowledge and cooperative endeavours with member states.

This is synergised by the ongoing collaboration with the UPU's regional office in Egypt.

Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU, stated,“Introducing a UPU regional office in Doha is a testament to our ambition to strengthen postal cooperation in the region.” He further emphasized the challenges and opportunities the postal sector encounters in this digital age, especially the importance of effective data-sharing and sustainable practices.

Amidst a global transition to parcels and logistics-centric postal revenues, Qatar's logistics market demonstrates robust growth potential. As indicated by Invest Qatar, the market is projected to surge at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2020 to 2026.

By hosting the UPU's regional office, Qatar reiterates its commitment to the postal sector, endorsing innovation and technology in line with global ambitions and benchmarks.