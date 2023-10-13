Germany Hands Over Military Aid To Ukraine: What In Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German government has sent a new military aid package to Ukraine.

The list of equipment provided was updated on Friday and published on the German government's website, Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that in addition to the previously announced assistance, Ukraine received: four Bandvagn 206 (BV206) multi-purpose all-terrain vehicles; 82 SatCom satellite communication terminals; four vehicles for border guards; 50 drone detection systems; two HX81 tractors and two semi-trailers; 100 thousand first aid kits; 27,477 backpacks.

As reported, on October 10, Germany announced a €1 billion military aid package to Ukraine aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense. It was noted that Germany is providing additional air defense with Patriot, IRIS-T SLM and SLS, as well as three Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

By the end of 2023, it is expected that 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel will be trained in Germany.