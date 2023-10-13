Minister Of Finance Attends Governor Talks At IMF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, participated at the Governor Talks - Qatar: Beyond“Now Is all”– Seizing Opportunities for Prosperity, organised on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, held between 9-15 October 2023 in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco.

The discussion centred on three issues: managing the post-World Cup fiscal cycle, Qatar's medium-term strategy to achieve National Vision 2030 and Qatar's more active global role in international development financing.

Minister of Finance indicated that expenditure on major projects became a large component of Qatar's budgetary expenditure in the run up to the World Cup.

With the completion of various projects, the country is now in a position that enables it to gradually reduce budget allocations on major projects, while it continues to invest in critical sectors, such as education and healthcare, as well as infrastructure for urban developments.

His Excellency the Minister of Finance also talked about the State of Qatar's continued endeavours to achieve the National Vision 2030 through the implementation of medium-term strategies for the remaining years until 2030.

He said:“The next phase of the third national development strategy will focus on economic diversification and include improving the business regulatory environments, supporting the private sector, and attracting foreign investment, in addition to focusing on tourism and logistics services and enhancing competition.”

He also elaborated on the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting development, whether bilaterally or multilaterally, which is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 goals, to develop a society capable of“playing an important role in the global partnership for development.”