Zelensky Thanks Partners For Aid Announced At Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the countries that, at today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), announced military aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed previous commitments.

The head of state wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"I thank the USA, UK, Denmark, Finland, Canada, Belgium, Norway, Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, and Lithuania for their powerful decisions on military aid for Ukraine and reaffirming earlier commitments at today's“Ramstein” meeting. Important steps, especially as winter approaches. The international coalition works to ensure our common victory!" emphasized Zelensky.

As reported, on October 11, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the level of defense ministers was held in Brussels on Wednesday.