Aeterna Zentaris To Participate At The Virtual Investor Ask The CEO Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the“Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna Zentaris will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco/asktheceo-aezs . Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website ( ). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen®; GhryvelinTM), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of its therapeutic asset and has established a pre-clinical development pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease).

For more information, please visit and connect with the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E:





