GCC advances initiatives to change regional tourism through single tourist visa

(MENAFN) In a significant development for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, a monumental stride has been taken towards the establishment of a game-changing Schengen-style visa system aimed at catalyzing tourism across the region. This forward-thinking initiative, which could potentially reshape the tourism landscape in the Gulf, recently received unanimous approval during a pivotal meeting of GCC ministers held in Muscat. Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, the Minister of Heritage and Tourism in Oman, made this groundbreaking announcement, signifying a collective commitment to facilitating the travel experience for tourists exploring the GCC.



The unified visa, once implemented, is set to serve as a comprehensive entry pass for travelers seeking to embark on a journey through the diverse and captivating landscapes of the six-member Gulf bloc. This unified visa program encompasses the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, offering a streamlined travel process for those wishing to explore the rich cultural, historical, and natural attractions across the GCC region. The unanimous approval of this initiative underscores a firm commitment to boosting tourism and fostering greater regional integration.



Over recent months, numerous high-ranking Gulf ministers and officials, including those in the United Arab Emirates, have indicated that the launch of the unified visa is imminent. This landmark decision not only aims to make tourism in the Gulf more accessible and appealing to international travelers but also signifies the collective determination of GCC member states to harness the potential of their unique and diverse tourist destinations. The introduction of this unified visa system is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in regional tourism, paving the way for a new era of exploration and discovery in the Gulf.

