Prince Hassan Inaugurates Street Renovation Project In Sahab

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Hassan on Wednesday inaugurated the renovation project of Hassan bin Talal Street in Sahab, east of Amman.

This project is part of the Municipal Services and Social Adaptation Project, funded by the World Bank and the Canadian government, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Kreishan, Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh, and Canada's Ambassador to Jordan Tarik Ali Khan attended the event.

Prince Hassan was presented with the proposed environmentally friendly design for the street, encompassing a market and shops.

In a meeting that followed, Prince Hassan emphasised the project's significance in the broader vision for Sahab's development.



He highlighted the importance of understanding multifaceted deprivations and the need for collaboration in formulating policies to address them.

Sahab Mayor Abbas Maharmeh highlighted the transformation of the street, noting its evolution from a congested area to a sought-after destination, thanks to the input and wishes of the local community.

Ambassador Khan, meanwhile, underscored the broader implications of such urban revitalisation projects, emphasising their potential to spur economic activity and enhance safety, especially for women and children.

He lauded Jordan's efforts in hosting refugees and reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for the Kingdom.

"We are not just launching a rehabilitation project for a road. We are paving the way for a brighter future for the entire municipality," the ambassador said.



