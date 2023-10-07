Kuwait Beats Burnei (4-2) In Asian Futsal Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Group (F) qualifiers for the Asian Futsal Cup, hosted by Bahrain, kicked off on Saturday, with Kuwait winning by 4 goals, compared to two goals for Brunei.

The first half of the match ended in a draw, however Kuwait scored three goals in the second half, two via penalty, while Brunei scored another goal.

The sixth group matches will continue until October 11, which includes Kuwait, Brunei, Bahrain and East

