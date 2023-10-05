Monalisa SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's Bedroom Romance Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadav's song video 'Khali Batiya Se Pet' goes viral with more than 10,018,434 views on YouTube.

Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. She is an avid social media user. Her stunning fashion sense puts her in the limelight.

Monalisa undoubtedly has a significant social media following. She continues to strike dread into the hearts of her worshippers with her beauty. (WATCH VIDEO )

Every day, she posts bold photographs and videos that her admirers like. Meanwhile, her old song is making a comeback.



Monalisa has destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films. She has appeared in several Hindi television series.

She appeared on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss when her Hindi belt got renowned among the audience.

Monalisa has worked in many Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films. She has appeared in several Hindi serials.

Monalisa has appeared in several Hindi television series. She appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, when her Hindi belt became renowned among the audience.