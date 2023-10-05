Ibragimbekov Creativity Center Holds Event Dedicated To Famous Writer (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On October 3, an event was held at the M.Ibragimbekov Creativity
Center with the assistance of the Ministry of Science and Education
of Azerbaijan and the NG Creators Club, dedicated to the creativity
of the famous bakuvian, fiction writer Yevgeny Lvovich
Voiskunsky.
Welcoming the guests, the director of the center, Anna
Ibragimbekova, noted that this is already the second event
dedicated to the heritage of fiction writers of the city of Baku
and invited students to take part in the next competition for the
best essay based on the works of our compatriot Y.Voiskunskiy.
It should be noted that the first competition among
schoolchildren took place in 2022, where pupils presented their
work to the jury based on Maksud Ibrahimbekov,s fantastic story
"Busy place".
Further, the another famous science fiction writer, bakuvian
Pavel Amnuel addressed the guests with a Congratulatory video
message, noting the special merits of E. Voiskunsky in the
formation of the science fiction literary school of the city of
Baku in the distant 60s .
The writer was at that time the chairman of the Science Fiction
Commission of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan.
A Greeting Letter signed by the general director of the
Azerbaijan-Israel Association, Shaul Siman-Tov, and the head of the
Jerusalem branch, Alexander Agranovsky have been introduced by the
Vahid Bayramov, representative of the association in
Azerbaijan.
Was noted the merits of Evgeniy Voiskunsky and his colleague in
writing Genrikh Altov in the field of creativity and ingenuity to
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In the main part of the event, the son of the writer E.
Voyskunsky, the teacher of Moscow State University named after M.
Lomonosov, Alexander Voyskunsky introduced a presentation about the
opening of the Writer's Memorial Museum in Moscow.
The psychologist-scientist recommended the young participants of
the meeting, students of secondary school No. 1 of the city of
Baku, a graduate of which was the writer Yevgeny Voyskunsky, to
turn more often to the past literary heritage for the formation of
worthy goals in the future.
Speakers included representatives of the creative community of
the country - a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, science
fiction writer, winner of the E. Voiskunsky medal Alexander
Khakimov, a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Photographers, art
director Rustam Huseynov and Chairman of the Association of
Russian-language Educational Institutions of Azerbaijan Lyubov
Yakunina, - noted the importance of reading science fiction
literature for younger generation to stimulate and develop creative
imagination in the digital age.
At the end of the event, the director of the NG Creators Club,
Natig Aliyev, presented the terms and conditions of the next
competition for the best essay based on the work of Y. Voiskunsky
“Formula of the Impossible,” which is scheduled to be held with the
assistance of the Ministry of Science and Education at the M.
Ibragimbekov Creativity Center in 2024.
The meeting was attended by a representative of the Ministry of
Science and Education Mailkhan Abdin, a representative of the
Ministry of Culture Kamran Musayev, a representative of the Union
of Writers of Azerbaijan, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper
“World of Literature” Elmar Sheikhzade.
