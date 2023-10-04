“Being The Way By Rev. Patrick Mcandrew: A Profound Journey Of Spiritual Awakening

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

"Being The Way" by Rev. Patrick McAndrew is a remarkable exploration of spirituality and personal transformation that is as enlightening as it is inspiring. This book is a testament to the transformative power of spiritual awakening, offering readers a unique perspective on the journey of Jesus after his baptism on the River Jordan.

McAndrew's writing is both profound and accessible, making complex spiritual concepts easy to understand. His personal experiences and insights add a layer of authenticity and relatability to the narrative, making it a compelling read for anyone seeking spiritual growth.

The book is not just a retelling of Jesus's journey, but an invitation to the reader to embark on their own journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment. It encourages letting go of past perceptions and embracing a new way of being and seeing the world. This is a powerful message that resonates deeply in today's world, where many are seeking meaning and purpose.

"Being The Way" is a beacon of hope, echoing Jesus's words, "All things I do and greater still you will do if..." It is a call to action, a call to transcend our limitations and step into our true potential. The book's message is one that the soul longs to hear, a message that has the power to transform not just individuals, but the world.

McAndrew's deep understanding of spiritual matters and his ability to articulate them in a way that is both engaging and enlightening make "Being The Way" a must-read. Whether you are a spiritual seeker or simply someone looking for a fresh perspective on life, this book will touch your heart and stir your soul.

In conclusion, "Being The Way" is a beautifully written, thought-provoking exploration of spirituality and personal transformation. It is a book that will leave you with a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper understanding of your own spiritual journey. Highly recommended for anyone seeking a transformative and enlightening read.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rev. Patrick McAndrew, is a minister, an author, a teacher, a mentor, a counselor, a friend, a Certified Healing Touch Practitioner, and he has a Doctorate in Religious Studies.

Once upon a time, he was a chef and restaurant manager who had become lost in the darkness of his mortal mind. Then He had a life-changing experience that caused him to explore what had just happened, which led to one experience and then another until he had developed all these new and amazing titles and he had met all these truly amazing teachers, who guided him along the way.

He is an Adjunct Faculty Member for Unity Worldwide Spiritual Institute. He earned a Doctorate in Religious Studies from Emerson Theological Institute in September 2017. After hundreds of hours of study and practice, he became a Certified Healing Touch Practitioner (a holistic medical practice) with Healing Beyond Borders in 2015. He served as vice-president of the Interfaith Alliance of Oklahoma City for five years. He also served on Unity's Field Licensing Team and Unity's Licensing and Ordination Team for 10 years, helping to train Unity's Future Ministers. He was licensed and ordained as a Unity Minister in 1997 after graduating from the Unity Ministerial Education Program at Unity School of Religious Studies (a 2-year graduate program). He studied with John Gray, in his What You Can Feel You Can Heal Workshops from 1989 to 1992. He graduated from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA. In 1976, with Bachelor of Science Degrees in Psychology & Business Management. Along the way, He had the chance to study with scholars of the Aramaic Text of the Bible and of a process called Maieutics/Issued Center Education, and many spiritual teachings that are too many to mention. He has been truly blessed to have received all these opportunities, seeing the many different ways Spirit works in our lives.

