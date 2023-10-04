Canadian Military Trains Ukrainian Defenders In Tactical Urban Warfare

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces showed how Canadian infanteers teach Ukrainian defenders tactical urban warfare.

"Canadian Army infanteers from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment deployed on Operation UNIFIER demonstrate tactical urban warfare drills to Ukrainian recruits in the southeast of England during Rotation 16," reads the post of the Operation UNIFIER on X .

As reported, Canadian service members have trained more than 37,000 Ukrainian soldiers in modern combat skills as part of Operation UNIFIER since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine but within a few months, training was resumed in Great Britain, Poland and Latvia.