Matilda The Musical Kicks Off At Dubai Opera

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:02 PM

Hey there, book and movie buffs! Get ready to have your dreams come true because the fantastic world of Matilda is about to burst onto the stage at Dubai Opera! Yep, you heard it right! Matilda The Musical, the multi-award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), will be coming to Dubai in October, all the way from West End, London.

The best part? Dubai Opera has added five new shows due to popular demand and you definitely can't miss out on this!

Mark your calendars and get set for a whirlwind of magic and music. Here's everything you need to know!

When: October 3 to 15, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Price: From Dh325

So, what's Matilda all about?

Matilda The Musical is a total blast, inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl. The musical shares the story of a little girl who uses her vivid imagination and reading to cope with her distant family and difficulties at school.

Matilda even scores some mind-blowing telekinetic powers, which she totally puts to work to outsmart her parents and the wicked headmistress at school. And with her awesome teacher Miss Honey on her side, she crafts the life of her dreams.

This iconic show has been tearing it up at West End for a whopping 12 years, and it's snagged over 99 awards from around the globe, including an impressive 24 for Best Musical. Now in its twelfth year in London, the production continues to enthrall audiences with its heartwarming story and dazzling performances.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Matthew Warchus (God of Carnage), script penned by the talented Dennis Kelly, toe-tapping songs by the musical genius Tim Minchin, and choreographed by Tony Award winner Peter Darling, 'Matilda The Musical' promises an unforgettable experience.

So, get pumped to catch the whole cast rocking the stage including Matilda, Miss Honey, Bruce, and even the fearsome Miss Trunchbull. They're all set to serve up the story we all know and adore.

Get ready to laugh, cry, and be inspired by this unforgettable theatrical experience!

Dubai Opera, inaugurated in 2016, is the city's only purpose-built multi-format theatre with a seating capacity of 2,000, along with a studio that can accommodate up to 250 patrons. Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, its mission is to serve, unify, and inspire the community of Dubai and beyond by celebrating the diverse cultures of the world.

For more information, visit .