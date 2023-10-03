JIC Hosts 54Th World Airlines Clubs Association Annual Meeting In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Interline Club Association (JIC) is hosting the 54th World Airlines Clubs Association (WACA) annual general assembly in Amman from October 1 until October 6.

This is the third time Jordan has hosted this assembly, the first being in 1995 and the second in 2001, according to a statement from the organisers.



The inaugural event included performances by the award-winning Jordanian Group“Mosaica Singers” and the acclaimed Jordanian tenor Ady Naber accompanied by Mohammad Othman Siddiq on the piano.

The inaugural event also featured speeches from Yola Isaac, resident of the hosting Jordan Interline Club Association, Samer Majali, vice chairman and board designee CEO of Royal Jordanian, and Maga Ramasamy, president of World Airlines Clubs Association.



Majali highlighted the importance of hosting similar events in Jordan that showcase the advancements achieved over the last decade in the tourism and hospitality sectors.



He said Jordan offers its visitors a diversified experience being a land rich in historical, cultural, artistic and culinary experiences.



A total of 140 delegates from across the world are participating in this year's assembly.



Member clubs compete amongst themselves to host the assembly each year. This comes as part of WACA's mission to promote tourism and further strengthen the bond between the members of the interline clubs and airline employees through diverse travel and activities, the statement said.

This year's assembly programme includes day trips to various cities and sites including Amman, Madaba, Mount Nebo, Salt, Petra, Jerash and Ajloun as part of JIC's commitment to promote Jordan as a must-visit Middle Eastern destination. Post-assembly tours will cover Aqaba, Karak, Wadi Rum, Baptism Site and the Dead Sea.

In the days to come, the WACA Executive Committee along with delegates from member clubs will convene to deliberate and strategize for their shared future.





