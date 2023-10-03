Mexico, Azerbaijan Ready To Strengthen Coop In Field Of Urban Planning - Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The participation of the Mexican delegation in events dedicated
to World Habitat Day will help strengthen cooperation with
Azerbaijan in the field of urban planning, Azernews reports.
Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero
said this at a press conference.
“As part of the trip to Azerbaijan, the Mexican delegation
visited Zangilan, where Mr. President spoke at the opening of the
forum, who spoke about the process of restoring the liberated
territories. I believe that the participation of the Mexican
delegation in such an event will help us strengthen our cooperation
in the field of urban development,” the ambassador said, noting
that it is a great pleasure for the Mexican Embassy to host
representatives of the state of Queretaro in Azerbaijan.
She added that Azerbaijan is passing the baton of hosting this
event to Mexico.
It should be noted that representatives of government agencies
of the Mexican state of Queretaro arrived in Baku to participate in
the forum“Urban Planning Week 2023”, held in cooperation with the
United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) and the State
Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.
