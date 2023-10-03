Mexico, Azerbaijan Ready To Strengthen Coop In Field Of Urban Planning - Ambassador


10/3/2023 9:18:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Rena Murshud Read more

The participation of the Mexican delegation in events dedicated to World Habitat Day will help strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of urban planning, Azernews reports.

Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero said this at a press conference.

“As part of the trip to Azerbaijan, the Mexican delegation visited Zangilan, where Mr. President spoke at the opening of the forum, who spoke about the process of restoring the liberated territories. I believe that the participation of the Mexican delegation in such an event will help us strengthen our cooperation in the field of urban development,” the ambassador said, noting that it is a great pleasure for the Mexican Embassy to host representatives of the state of Queretaro in Azerbaijan.

She added that Azerbaijan is passing the baton of hosting this event to Mexico.

It should be noted that representatives of government agencies of the Mexican state of Queretaro arrived in Baku to participate in the forum“Urban Planning Week 2023”, held in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107180522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search