Mexico, Azerbaijan Ready To Strengthen Coop In Field Of Urban Planning - Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud Read more

The participation of the Mexican delegation in events dedicated to World Habitat Day will help strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of urban planning, Azernews reports.

Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero said this at a press conference.

“As part of the trip to Azerbaijan, the Mexican delegation visited Zangilan, where Mr. President spoke at the opening of the forum, who spoke about the process of restoring the liberated territories. I believe that the participation of the Mexican delegation in such an event will help us strengthen our cooperation in the field of urban development,” the ambassador said, noting that it is a great pleasure for the Mexican Embassy to host representatives of the state of Queretaro in Azerbaijan.

She added that Azerbaijan is passing the baton of hosting this event to Mexico.

It should be noted that representatives of government agencies of the Mexican state of Queretaro arrived in Baku to participate in the forum“Urban Planning Week 2023”, held in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.