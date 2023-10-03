New Details About Azerbaijani Citizen's Condition Detained In Iran Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The mother of Azerbaijani citizen Farid Safarli, detained in Iran, Dilara Askerova said that she had spoken to her son two days ago and that he had no health problems, Trend reports.

"In the upcoming weeks we will know when the appeal court will take place. There is no hope that he will be pardoned," she said.

Farid Safarli (born in 1997), a student of Jena University in Germany, visited Iran on February 20, 2023, and there has been no news from him since March 4. It later emerged that he had been arrested in Iran.

The charge of "espionage" brought against Farid Safarli during a court hearing was changed to "intent to commit espionage" on July 19.

Farid Safarli was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters that during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, he asked him to consider the issue of Farid Safarli in accordance with the principles of humanism.