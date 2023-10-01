UAE Pavilion Shares Country's Agricultural Legacy At Upcoming Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

The UAE Pavilion will present“Nurturing Legacy” at the upcoming International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, Qatar, from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024, which will convene approximately 80 international participants who will showcase their latest sustainability-focused innovations and solutions in response to the Expo's theme,“Green Desert, Better Environment.”

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, administered by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office, will share a poetically crafted story of the UAE's Dreamers and pioneers. The experience demonstrates the enduring bond between our communities and nature, as well as the UAE's long history of impactful contributions and innovations that emphasize the efforts to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy, from past, to present, to our ambitious future.

With Ibrahim Salem Humaid Alalawi serving as Commissioner General for the UAE Pavilion Expo 2023 Doha, the design takes inspiration from the resilient Ghaf tree, featuring rammed earth walls and palm-leaves roof. The built environment is designed by the international BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group.