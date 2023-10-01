Biden: American Support For Ukraine Cannot Be Interrupted Under Any Circumstances

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. President called the adoption of a bill to prevent a federal government shutdown good news and at the same time emphasized the need to provide adequate assistance to Ukraine.

“Tonight, bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to keep the government open, preventing an unnecessary crisis that would have inflicted needless pain on millions of hardworking Americans,” reads the statement from U.S. President Joe Biden on passage of the bipartisan bill to keep the U.S. Government open passed on September 30.

As Biden noted, this bill ensures that active-duty troops will continue to get paid, travelers will be spared airport delays, millions of women and children will continue to have access to vital nutrition assistance, and more.

“This is good news for the American people,” Biden acknowledged.

At the same time, he stressed:“Just a few months ago, Speaker McCarthy and I reached a budget agreement to avoid precisely this type of manufactured crisis.”

Biden noted that extreme House Republicans had tried for weeks to walk away from that deal by demanding drastic cuts that would have been devastating for millions of Americans but they failed.

He paid special attention to the fact that the same group of Republicans prevented the adoption of the aid package to Ukraine.

“While the Speaker and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support. We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” the U.S. President underscored.

Biden expressed expectation that Speaker McCarthy“will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment.”

On Saturday, Congress passed a stopgap funding bill to prevent a federal government shutdown.