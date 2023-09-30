Nayanthara To Rashmika Mandanna-7 Top South Indian Actresses

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian cinema, comprising Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, boasts a talented array of actresses. Here are seven top South Indian actresses who have made significant contributions to the industry.



Here are seven top South Indian actresses who have made significant contributions to the industry.



Often referred to as the "Lady Superstar" of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara is one of the industry's most prominent and highest-paid actresses.



Samantha is a leading actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She's known for her versatility and has won several awards for her performances.



Rashmika is a rising star in Telugu and Kannada cinema known for her charming performances and on-screen presence.



Keerthy gained fame for her role as Savitri in the biographical film "Mahanati" and has since become a sought-after actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema.



Shriya is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and other Indian film industries. She has a substantial body of work in Indian and international cinema.

Trisha is a versatile actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She has a dedicated fan following and has won several awards.



Anushka is celebrated for her powerful roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema, particularly for her portrayal of Devasena in the "Baahubali" series.

