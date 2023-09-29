New Wellness Center And Pharmacy Open To Bath & Body Works Associates

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 29, 2023 /3BL/ - Bath & Body Works associates and contractors can now take advantage of a new wellness center and pharmacy at the company's home office location in Columbus, Ohio. The center is serviced by their partners Premise Health and Walgreens . The grand opening was well attended and offered whole health activities for associates.

The Bath & Body Works Wellness Center is open to all Bath & Body Works associates and contractors whether or not they are enrolled in a Bath & Body Works health insurance plan.

This full-service healthcare facility is equipped to provide a variety of affordable medical and wellness services including:



Primary care, preventive services

Walk-in examinations and treatment

Physical therapy

Lab work and biometric screenings

Allergy shots and vaccinations at no cost (including flu shots)

Occupational health care (injury/illness management and rehabilitation) A full-service pharmacy

“Our purpose is to make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance, and that starts with our people,” says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works Chief Human Resources Officer.“We believe in creating a space where our associates feel supported and valued, and we're excited to offer this new facility which makes healthcare more accessible, convenient and affordable.”

For more information on Bath & Body Works culture and associate benefits, visit bbwinc.com.