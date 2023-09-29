Marine Fender Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 934.7 Million By 2031, Expanding At A 3.3% CAGR: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The marine fender market was estimated to have acquired US$ 698.3 million in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 3.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 934.7 million .



Among emerging trend is the adoption of sustainable materials and green solutions in marine fender design. As environmental regulations tighten globally, there is a growing demand for fender systems that reduce the environmental footprint. Companies exploring bio-based or recycled materials for fender construction can capitalize on this trend. These materials not only align with sustainability goals but also offer economic advantages by reducing material costs and waste management expenses.

Download PDF Brochure:

The integration of smart technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) into marine fenders is another uncharted opportunity. IoT-enabled fenders equipped with sensors can provide real-time data on impact forces, wear and tear, and environmental conditions. This data empowers port authorities and vessel operators to make informed decisions, optimizing maintenance schedules and enhancing safety. Investing in the development of intelligent fender systems can cater to the increasing demand for data-driven solutions in the maritime industry.

The global shift toward renewable energy, particularly offshore wind farms, presents a unique avenue for marine fender manufacturers. Offshore structures require robust fender systems to protect service vessels during maintenance and construction activities. Exploring the specific requirements of offshore wind and wave energy installations can open doors to a niche market with significant potential.

Incorporating advanced material combinations is an untapped opportunity to improve fender performance. Hybrid fender designs that combine traditional rubber with high-strength materials like composites or marine-grade plastics can enhance durability, reduce maintenance, and extend product lifecycles. These innovative combinations cater to industries seeking cost-effective, long-lasting solutions.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Among the various fender types, rubber fenders, including cell type and D fenders, dominate the marine fender market.

Private ownership dominates the marine fender market, with numerous companies operating as privately held entities in this niche industry. Ships dominate the marine fender market as they require fender systems to protect against collisions during docking and port operations.



Market Trends for Marine Fenders



Expanding global trade necessitates robust port infrastructure, driving demand for innovative and durable marine fender systems.

Growing environmental concerns fuel the use of sustainable materials in fender construction, aligning with regulatory requirements.

IoT integration offers real-time monitoring and data-driven insights for optimized maintenance, ensuring vessel and port safety.

The booming offshore wind and wave energy sector requires specialized fender systems for construction and maintenance operations. Increasing demand for tailored fender designs to meet specific requirements in various industries, including shipping, oil and gas, and renewables.



Get Exclusive Discount on Marine Fenders Market at:

Market for Marine Fender s : Regional Outlook



In North America, the market is driven by a robust shipping industry and significant port infrastructure. Increasing trade volumes necessitate advanced fender systems to protect vessels and terminals, propelling market growth.

Europe emphasizes environmental sustainability, resulting in a growing demand for eco-friendly and low-impact fender materials. The continent's extensive network of ports and maritime activities drives innovation and compliance with stringent regulations. Asia Pacific boasts a burgeoning maritime trade, making it a focal point for the marine fender market. Rapid industrialization, offshore energy projects, and expanding port facilities fuel the need for versatile and robust fender solutions. The region's economic vitality drives market expansion and innovation.



Global Marine Fender Market: Key Players



The competitive landscape of the marine fender market is characterized by established players like Trelleborg, Yokohama Rubber, and Sumitomo Rubber, striving for market dominance through innovation and global expansion. The following companies are well-known participants in the global Marine Fender market:



ANCHOR MARINE & SUPPLY, INC.

Bridgestone Corporation

DOSHIN RUBBER PRODUCTS (M) SDN. BHD

ELTECH RUBBER (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

Horizon Marine Construction

INMARE

J.C. MacElroy Company, Inc.

James Fisher and Sons plc

Lalizas Italia s.r.l.

Lankhorst Recycling Products

Malaysian Consortium of Rubber Products Sdn. Bhd.

MARINE FENDERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

MAX GROUPS MARINE CORPORATION

Prosertek Group S.L.

Qingdao Jier Engineering Rubber Co., Ltd.

SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD.

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

THAI RUBBER CORPORATION

The Rubber Company

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

Trelleborg Marine Systems

VON BUNDIT CO., LTD. Yantai Defender Maritime Co., Ltd.

Product Portfolio



Anchor Marine & Supply Inc. offers a diverse product portfolio, including marine fenders, bollards, and mooring systems, catering to the maritime industry's demands for safety and efficiency.

Bridgestone Corporation's product portfolio encompasses a range of marine fenders and related solutions, engineered for durability and optimal vessel protection in diverse maritime settings. DOSHIN RUBBER PRODUCTS (M) SDN. BHD specializes in marine fenders, providing a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality fender solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the maritime sector.



Global Marine Fender Market Segmentation



Fender Type



Rubber



Cell Type



Cone Type



Arch Type



Cylindrical Type



D Fenders

Others

Foam

Pneumatic

Timber Others



Ownership Type



Public Private

End-use



Dockyard Ships

Component



Mounting Structures

Face Pads Others



Manufacturing Process



Molding

Extrusion Others



Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America



Place an Order Copy of Marine Fender Market Report at:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Blog:

Email:



Pneumatic Marine Fender Market Rubber Marine Fender Market





Tags Marine Fender Market Marine Fender Pneumatic INMARE Lalizas Italia s.r.l. VON BUNDIT Sri Trang Agro-Industry Prosertek Group Related Links