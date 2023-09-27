Money Industries: Pioneering Cross-Border Fintech Solutions For A Globalized World

(MENAFN- B2Press) Scheduled for launch by the year end, Money Industries aims to reach the companies it serves to 76.4% of the world population within a year.

UK - In an era marked by surging global trade flows and the burgeoning evolution of financial technology start-ups, Money Industries emerges as an exciting new fintech entity, providing useful cross-border transfer solutions.

Based in Estonia, Money Industries allows entities possessing a local payment system or financial institution to conduct corporate or individual payments across regions such as Central Asia, Eastern Europe, Turkey, the UK, Africa, and the Middle East, eradicating the prerequisite of specialized knowledge.

Scheduled for launch by the year end, the firm aspires to

reach the companies it serves to 76.4% of the world population within a year, leveraging collaborations with its associates in Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, and more.

According to the 2022 McKinsey Global Payments Report, the fintech sector saw an 11 percent increase in global payments revenues in 2021 and a 27 percent recovery in global trade flows, transcending the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. This revitalization, driven by heightened commodity prices and the release of pent-up demand, accentuates an escalating need for fintech solutions attuned to an increasingly globalized trade landscape.

Established by visionary entrepreneur Kutay Yalınkılınç, with over two decades of expertise in payment systems, Money Industries is positioned as a solutions-provider for fintech startups. It empowers them to conduct global money transfers independently of banks or local incorporation mandates.

“Money Industries is conceived from a vision to revolutionize the financial domain, serving as a fintech designed expressly for fintechs, fostering seamless, unrestricted global transactions,” articulates Kutay Yalınkılınç.

In a financial landscape experiencing paradigm shifts, unprecedented inflation, and interest rate spikes in numerous nations, Money Industries strives to become a beacon of transformative innovation, recalibrating payment dynamics and facilitating fintech firms to shift their focus from mere growth to a sustainable profitability model.

Money Industries aims to address the diversified needs of the global ecosystem by offering indispensable, innovative solutions for fintech initiatives aiming to thrive in a globally interconnected and regulated environment.

About Money Industries

Money Industries is a payments fintech firm, specializing in advanced cross-border transfer solutions. Founded in Estonia by fintech innovator Kutay Yalınkılınç, the firm is committed to promoting global financial inclusivity and innovation, emerging as a crucial ally for fintech start-ups globally.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022