King Attends Ceremony Marking Anniversary Of Prophet's Birth

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday attended a ceremony marking the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad, held at Al Husseiniya Palace.The ceremony included a recital of verses from the Holy Quran, as well as a poem recital celebrating the virtues of the Prophet.A number of Royal Family Members and senior officials and officers, as well as Islamic scholars and Christian leaders, attended the ceremony.

