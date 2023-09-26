Arab Gathering Names Kuwait's Al-Rumaihi Media Personality Of The Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen
DUBAI, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Pan-Arab talks bringing together media bodies from across the region have named Kuwait's Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi as the personality of the year in recognition of his contributions in the field.
As he received his award, Al-Rumaihi, a professor of political sociology at Kuwait University, dedicated the achievement to his compatriots who have made notable contributions in the field of media and journalism, saying the accolade was a "tremendous honor."
He hailed the gathering as a significant initiative that helps propel the field of media and journalism in the region to greater levels, besides shining light on the importance of this crucial sector.
Al-Rumahi has enjoyed a prolific career in the field of journalism, having served as the chief editor of numerous Kuwaiti publications, while he has also authored a number of books delving into Arab social and political affairs. (end)
