National Jazz Pianist Stuns French Music Lovers

Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani jazz musician Etibar Asadli has performed a
magnificent concert in France.
The concert took place at Duc des Lombards jazz club and
featured compositions from the musician's new album "Mugham", Azernews reports.
The music album includes traditional Azerbaijani compositions
with jazz rhythms. It reveals all the beauty and ethnicity of the
synthesis of mugam and jazz.
During the concert, Etibar Asadli shared the stage with Canadian
jazz double bassist Chris Jennings and the French drummer Johan
Schmidt.
Note that Etibar Asadli is the creator of the musical instrument
microtonal piano. The unique music instrument can produce sounds of
music instruments, common for mugham: kamancha, tar, oud, tuba,
balaban, zurna, etc.
Etibar Asadli is the author of many piano, violin, and flute
music pieces.
The musician rocked major international music festivals,
including Baku Jazz Festival.
He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling
the audiences with beautiful compositions inspired by Azerbaijan's
traditional music.
In 2014, he performed several concerts as part of the Rast group
at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in
Switzerland.
Furthermore, the musician performed an ethnic jazz concert in
Paris alongside star musician Shahriyar Imanov within Days of
Azerbaijani Culture.
In 2015, Etibar Asadli moved to Paris, where he graduated from
the Center des Musique Didier Lockvood.
The musician successfully toured Azerbaijan, the USA, Britain,
Austria, Russia, Switzerland, France, Turkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria,
China, South Korea, etc.
