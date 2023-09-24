Azerbaijan's Efforts To Enhance Influence Of Non-Aligned Movement Are Commendable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met
with Vice President of the Republic of Uganda Jessica Alupo on the
sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the United
Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between the
two countries, as well as within the framework of the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM).
Nothing Azerbaijan's increasing contacts with Uganda, especially
during the Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his country's intention
to actively cooperate within the framework of the NAM (Troika), and
wished success to Uganda in its future chairmanship of the
Movement.
Vice-President Jessica Alupo commended Azerbaijan's efforts
during the country's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to
revitalize the Movement and enhance its influence, stressing the
importance of cooperation in order to continue to build on existing
successes in this area in the coming years.
The discussions also focused on other issues of mutual
interest.
Bilateral diplomatic relations between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uganda
The protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations
between the two countries was signed on 19 August 1995.
Within the framework of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)
Summit held in Baku from 23 to 26 October 2019, a delegation led by
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, Sam
Kahamba Kutesa, visited Azerbaijan.
Mr Sam Kahamba Kutesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda,
attended the online summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact
Group, which was held at the initiative of the President of
Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ilham
Aliyev in response to COVID-19 on 4 May 2020. The summit was held
under the motto "Unification against COVID-19".
12 October 2021 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan J. Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Uganda Odongo Jeje Abubakar within the framework of
participation in the event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the
Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade.
On 22 November 2021, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr.
Ilham Aliyev received credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of
Uganda to the Republic of Azerbaijan (with residence in Tehran)
Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambir.
