Thousands Rally In London, Calling For UK To Rejoin EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of anti-Brexit protesters on Saturday gathered in the
British capital to call for rejoining the European Union, Azernews
informs with reference to TRT World.
Organised by the National Rejoin March (NRM) on Saturday near
Hyde Park, thousands of people marched toward Parliament Square and
demanded "we want our star back."
The protesters were carrying EU flags and wearing hats and
t-shirts which also featured the EU flag. They were also carrying
banners that called on the government to resign.
Protesters also brandished placards reading "The road to rejoin
the EU starts here", and "rejoin, rejoice".
Several motorists also beeped their horns in support of the
march.
Mike Galsworthy, the head of the European Movement UK who also
attended the march, said that Brexit is a betrayal of the working
class and lower-middle-class workers in fishing, farming etc.
