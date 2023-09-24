Minister Of State At Mofa Meets Under-Secretary-General Of The UN Counterterrorism Office

New York: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Friday with HE Vladimir Frankov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing the existing strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office.

During the meeting, the Under-Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to the State of Qatar for its support of the offices programmes and initiatives.