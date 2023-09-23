Former Egyptian Finance Minister Youssef Boutros-Ghali Joins Concord International Investment Group

He will also serve as a non-executive board member of Stanhope Investments, a Concord affiliate.

Concord International is a New York-based investment group that specializes in securities funds, investment portfolios, investment strategy consultations, corporate financing, and strategic planning.



The group has been operating for 35 years, with offices in Cairo and New York.



It manages Egyptian, Turkish, and American stocks and securities directly or through investment portfolios, private equity funds, and mutual funds.

Boutros-Ghali brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Concord International. He served as Egypt's Minister of Finance from 2013 to 2018, where he oversaw the country's economic reforms.



He has also held senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In his new role, Boutros-Ghali will be responsible for developing and implementing Concord International's investment policies. He will also work with the group's clients to develop and manage their investment portfolios.

Boutros-Ghali's appointment is a sign of Concord International's commitment to expanding its operations in Egypt and the Middle East.



His experience and expertise will be valuable to the group as it continues to grow and expand its investment offerings.