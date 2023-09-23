Modern Ice Generators And Their Key Role In The Field Of Gastronomy

September 23, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Ice makers make ice cubes that can be used to make delicious food and a variety of refreshing drinks. There are different ice makers of different sizes, models also have different specifications and different power ratings.

If you are looking for models of ice machines for your restaurant, cafe, or home use, contact Bftech. Their key specialization is in the field of ice generators and various associated technologies to meet the needs of various fields of gastronomy.

Ice makers from well-known manufacturers, represented in the wide range of Bftech, can produce different portions of ice in cubes, flakes, and crushed ice forms every day. At Bftech, you can find exactly the block ice machine model that meets your current needs.

There are several types of ice makers and they can make different types of ice depending on the model. For example, certain ice maker models produce flake ice for various cooling purposes, while other ice maker models produce the usual ice cubes found in refreshing cocktails and drinks.

However, these ice cubes can be made in different sizes depending on the type of device you buy. You can create several preset options from large to small ice cubes.

The wide range available at Bftech features only products from well-known manufacturers who can be trusted for the quality of materials and technical characteristics of their ice makers.

Professionally made ice is much more than frozen water. Whether small and compact or large and powerful, ice machines have long been the first choice for restaurants, cafes, bars, and nightclubs when it comes to making delicious refreshing cold drinks.

Ice cubes are actively used to store various products, and to prepare refreshing summer drinks, ice cubes are often needed in large quantities throughout the year.

In medical institutions, the cooling effect of ice is increasingly used for various purposes. Ice makers are becoming more and more popular in ordinary households.

High-quality standards in terms of consistency, temperature, and hygiene place very high demands on the process of making ice cubes in the commercial sector.

Unlike water frozen in traditional freezer bags, modern ice makers always produce fresh, clean, and hygienically perfect ice cubes. The latest available technologies ensure the reliable operation of all models offered by Bftech.

Bftech offers a large selection of models of ice generators from almost all well-known manufacturers and will be happy to advise you.

Extremely compact models, with low electricity and water consumption, powerful ultra-quiet models, all models have excellent ice production quality.

If you need a particularly large amount of ice, it is important to choose the industrial version of the device, which is a fully automatic ice maker with the highest quality cooling technology.

All necessary operating procedures of modern models of ice machines are fully optimized to ensure minimal maintenance. All parts of ice makers that require regular cleaning are accessible without tools.

The surfaces of the lids of modern ice generators are made of a material that is particularly easy to clean, the material is airtight and rustproof. In addition to simple models, there are ice generators with a fully automatic diagnostic system.

Errors are displayed on a dedicated dashboard, eliminating tedious troubleshooting and keeping maintenance costs low. Modern models of ice generators have an excellent price-to-power ratio. This is possible mainly due to the compact design.

In the Bftech range, some devices can be used as“stand-alone” models of ice machines to save space, such models can be integrated into kitchen furniture.

An ice maker makes it easy to prepare ice cubes for various needs in the gastronomic field because this field usually requires a certain amount of ice cubes every week.

High-quality ice is essential for enjoying cold, refreshing cocktails and other beverages, such as delicious summer soft drinks. Ideal ice should keep the desired temperature of the drink as long as possible without diluting it too much.

Professional ice makers use a“directional freeze” cooling method to prevent impurities in the water from entering the finished ice. The beautiful ice is covered with a sense of transparency.

Cocktail bars, hotels, and restaurants use large quantities of ice every day, so its production and storage must be a reliable process.

The ice maker also functions as a freezer. A key feature is that the ice maker usually has its water inlet and outlet, operating as a closed system. To make ice, the device must be connected to a water source or you must fill it with water yourself.

To avoid water leakage in the connecting pipes, you must make sure that they are sealed. Since this is an additional device for continuous operation, power consumption must also be considered.

Compare the power consumption and size of the ice maker with your actual needs for the amount of ice you need.

For the successful operation of the ice maker, it is necessary to connect to the power supply, drinking water, and drainage for the removal of meltwater.

For the long-term operation of the ice maker, it is very important to use perfectly clean water flowing through the filter system (reputable companies usually equip their ice makers with a professional quality filter system).

Ice makers can produce ice of various shapes, which can be made in the form of granules, flakes, cubes, or pyramids.

With the help of the key features of modern ice makers, bartenders get different forms of ice for preparing extremely tasty, refreshing summer drinks and cocktails.

Catering enterprises constantly use ice generators in their work to produce ice, which is then added to drinks, cocktails, and various dishes, ice is also actively used for serving and safe storage of products.

An ice maker can obtain water to make ice in several key ways. Accordingly, models are divided into filling or connecting to water.

The first type of ice maker is usually of low capacity – on average, they can make about 10-12 kilograms of ice per day – and these models are usually called home ice makers.

On the other hand, ice makers automatically connected to the water supply can produce a large amount of ice and are called professional (for industrial needs) ice makers.

An average restaurant, cafe, or bar needs an ice generator that produces 10 to 50 kilograms of ice per day (depending on the scale of the catering establishment).

Industrial ice generators produce up to 130 kilograms of ice per day, but it is not necessary to use industrial-type models in a restaurant (there is an excess consumption of electricity).

In large bars and nightclubs, ice generators with average productivity (70-100 kilograms of ice per day) are usually used.

The process of operation of ice generators directly depends on the required form of ice. If you need ice cubes, they gradually freeze on the evaporator and enter the storage compartment only when they reach a given size.

The resulting ice is stored in a specially designated place (container) and practically does not melt. For the production of ice in the form of flakes, freezing occurs in several layers, the ice must be periodically cut with a so-called scraper.

The process of freezing and cutting ice is automated. Modern ice generators, as a rule, are produced in a compressor version. The device works by freezing ice directly on the surface of the evaporator. The cooling process is carried out by air or water.

Air cooling is used in more than 80 per cent of ice generator models. Water cooling is more expensive due to the cost of water that must be continuously supplied to cool the ice maker.

Therefore, water cooling is used only in emergency cases. In modern models of ice generators, almost all of their components are made of stainless steel to prevent corrosion.