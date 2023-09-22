Syrskyi, Lysak Discuss Ukraine's Military Needs With German Envoy In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger has visited the city of Dnipro and discussed the needs of Ukraine's front and rear lines with Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi and Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak.
The relevant statement was made by the German diplomat on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“It is an honor for me to meet with General Syrskyi and Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Lysak. Ukrainian warriors are fighting for the security of the world. Germany will continue to provide the necessary support. We discussed the needs of the front and rear lines, as well as Germany's possible assistance with the rehabilitation of the military,” Jaeger wrote.
Earlier, Ambassador Jaeger held a meeting with Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.
A reminder that Germany sent another package of military support to Ukraine , including 17 SatCom terminals, one antenna hub station, four truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and four semi-trailers, 12 Zetros trucks, and WISENT spare parts.
