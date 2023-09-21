Armenian Militants Fired RPC Car, Several Dead And Wounded - Prosecutor General's Office Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21 . On September
20, Armenian militants fired at a car belonging to Russia's
peacekeeping contingent, as a result of which 1 serviceman was
killed and 1 was wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office of
Azerbaijan told Trend .
According to the information provided, on September 20, in the
village of Janyatag, Terter region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
unidentified members of illegal Armenian armed groups fired at a
Kamaz car belonging to peacekeepers with firearms.
As a result of the incident, 1 serviceman of the Russian
peacekeeping contingent was killed and 1 was injured.
