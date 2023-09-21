Ukraine fires transgender US representative for threatening wave of murders

(MENAFN) The transgender American representative for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces was suspended for threatening a wave of murders against "Kremlin propagandists" worldwide. Sen. JD Vance of the United States demanded an explanation from President Joe Biden's administration after Sarah Ashton-Cirillo's dramatic threat caught his eye.
“The statements of [Junior Sergeant] Ashton-Cirillo in recent days were not approved by the command of the [Territorial Defense Forces] or the command of the [Armed Forces of Ukraine],” the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces stated in a post on X (priory Twitter) on Wednesday.
“Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will be suspended immediately,” the post continued, also mentioning that a formal probe will be started into Ashton-Cirillo’s behavior.
An activist for the Democratic Party in the US before relocating to Ukraine after the commencement of Russia's military incursion last year, Ashton-Cirillo is a biological man. He/she was appointed as the English-language spokesperson for the Territorial Defense Forces in August, a move that some claim was made to win over Western audiences who were pro-LGBTQ.
